Biden's weakness, surrender led to killing of US troops in Jordan: Trump

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump has said that the “weakness” and “surrender” of President Joe Biden has led to the killings of US troops in a drone attack along the Jordanian-Syrian border, media reports said.

Trump also accused Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin of not safeguarding the US troops serving overseas.

“This brazen attack on the US is yet another horrific and tragic consequence of Joe Biden’s weakness and surrender,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Biden was also condemned by other Republicans and even some Democrats for many of his foreign policy decisions.

Trump also criticised Biden for softening relations with Iran.

“Three years ago, Iran was weak, broke, and totally under control. Thanks to my Maximum Pressure policy, the Iranian Regime could barely scrape two dollars together to fund their terrorist proxies,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He said that then Joe Biden came in and gave Iran billions of dollars, which the Iranian regime has used to spread bloodshed and carnage throughout the Middle East.

Trump also said that Hamas would have never attacked had he been the President. “Had I been the President, there would have been throughout but now we are on the brink of World War 3,” Trump was quoted by The Washington Examiner.

Reports said that three US military personnel were killed and dozens injured on Sunday in a drone attack by Hezbollah at a U.S. base along the Jordanian-Syrian border as the war in Gaza threatened to expand further in the region.

The US Central Command has said that they are the first US troops killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7.

“Identities of the service members will be withheld until 24 hours after their families have been notified,” the US Central Command said.