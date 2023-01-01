Blast outside military airport inflicts casualties in Kabul

  • Menu
Kabul: A blast rocked Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul on Sunday, causing some casualties, Interior Ministry Spokesman Abdul Nafi Takar said.

"A blast took place outside the gate of a military airport this morning and unfortunately killed and injured some of our citizens," the spokesman told Xinhua news agency on Sunday.

Without providing more details, he said that an investigation has been initiated into the incident.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

