Live
- Savour the flavours of Uttar Pradesh at UPITS-2025
- Pakistan hails radical Jamaat's triumph in Dhaka University elections
- Asia Cup 2025: India in Group A with Pakistan, Oman, UAE | Full Group Details
- Anu Malik: Melodies automatically come out of heart when you connect with Mahesh Bhatt's emotions
- Vishal Venkat's 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal' to be re-released on September 19
- Panneerselvam welcomes AIADMK unity efforts, supports Dhinakaran and Sengottaiyan
- China’s use of AI in propaganda war triggers serious concerns
- Richa Soni roped in as Reeta in &TV’s supernatural comedy 'Gharwali Pedwali'
- Karisma Kapoor's ex MIL's lawyer: Priya Sachdev to report Sunjay Kapur's assets to court
- Physiotherapists are not medical doctors, cannot use ‘Dr.’ prefix: DGHS
‘Block Everything’ Protests Plunge France Into Unrest As Macron Faces Calls To Step Down
Highlights
- France erupted in mass protests after Emmanuel Macron appointed Sébastien Lecornu as prime minister.
- The “Block Everything” movement led to riots, clashes with police, and over 200 arrests as pressure mounts on Macron to resign.
France witnessed widespread unrest a day after President Emmanuel Macron announced Sébastien Lecornu as the country’s new prime minister, replacing François Bayrou. The move sparked outrage and fueled the “Block Everything” movement, which saw massive demonstrations, road blockades, and violent clashes across Paris and other cities. Protesters set fires, blocked public transport, and targeted infrastructure, while police responded with tear gas and made nearly 200 arrests.
The interior ministry confirmed that 80,000 security personnel were deployed nationwide, with 6,000 stationed in Paris alone. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau condemned the protests, accusing demonstrators of trying to create “a climate of insurrection.”
Macron, who has faced repeated waves of unrest since his re-election in 2022, is under renewed pressure to resign. Protesters argue his appointment of Lecornu, a close ally, shows no change in leadership. Past demonstrations in France — from pension reform strikes to farmer protests and the 2023 riots over police violence — have all demanded Macron’s ouster. Despite growing anger, Macron has ruled out stepping down, instead criticizing his opponents for being “power-hungry” and “irresponsible.”
Next Story