- Yadagirigutta: SBI donates battery vehicles to temple
- District police pays tributes to Ambedkar
- Power crisis as third unit shut due to technical issues
- Untimely storms and hail devastate orchards
- SSC results likely on April 20-22
- Students urged to follow Ambedkar’s ideals
- Hyderabad: 2 children suffocate to death in locked car
- Universities should promote educational values: TG Advisor K Kesava Rao
- Modi is shedding crocodile tears: PCC Chief Mahesh
- Hyderabad: Fire in hotel hosting SRH squad
Blue Origin launches all-female celebrity crew
Washington: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launched his fiancee Lauren Sanchez into space Monday with an all-female celebrity crew that included Katy Perry and Gayle King.
It was the latest wave in space tourism, where more of the rich and famous than ever before — or lucky and well-connected — can enter the zero-gravity realm traditionally dominated by professional astronauts.
The New Shepard rocket blasted off on the quick up-and-down trip from West Texas. The fringes of space beckoned 107 kilometres up and provided a few precious minutes of weightlessness.
