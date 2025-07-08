BRICS Nations Respond to Trump's Ultimatum with Unified Pushback

The strong reaction from BRICS nations come after Donald Trump warned other countries against joining the group, threatening them with an additional 10 per cent tariff if they did.

The verbal attacks on Trump were prompted by China, which said BRICS does not target any country and does not appreciate the use of BRICS nations anti-American policies as a tool of coercion. “The countries are uniting to discuss new ways to participate in the definition of the new world economic order,” President Lula said at the end of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro. “I think that's why the BRICS are making people uncomfortable,” he added.

In an angry speech on Saturday, Trump accused the Trump vs BRICS nations– Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, along with Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia – of indulging in “anti-American practices”. While the US President did not elaborate what those practices are, he had earlier said the US would slap “100 per cent tariffs” on Trump ultimatum BRICS nations for their attempt on de-dollarisation.

Brazil’s BRICS presidency had already nixed efforts to advance a common currency for the group. However, that did not stop President Lula from repeating on Monday that global trade needs alternatives. “Obviously, we have to be responsible about doing that carefully. “Negotiations are necessary between our central bank and other countries. “It takes time for it to take root and mature,” he said.

China too vented its displeasure over the ultimatum. “BRICS’ mechanism is an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries; it advocates openness, inclusiveness, and win-win cooperation, and does not target any country,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning. “Mao added. On the issue of Trump tariffs implemented under former US president Donald Trump, “we have always said that trade conflicts are best settled through talks and not threats. The use of tariffs as leverage serves no one’s interests,” Mao said