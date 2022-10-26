'Brighter days lie ahead': Liz Truss wishes Rishi success

London: Outgoing British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday wished her successor Rishi Sunak "every success" in her final speech on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street in London, before she made her way to Buckingham Palace to formally tender her resignation to King Charles III.

Accompanied by her husband Hugh O'Leary and two daughters, Britain's shortest-serving Prime Minister ended her tenure by trying to strike an optimistic tone as she said that brighter days lie ahead.

"I wish Rishi Sunak every success for the good of our country," said Truss. "Our country continues to battle through a storm. But I believe in Britain."

"I believe in the British people and I know that brighter days lie ahead," she said.

The 47-year-old Conservative Party member of Parliament, who said she now plans to continue to serve her constituents of South West Norfolk in central England from the backbenches of Parliament, seemed to defend her tax-cutting policies that ultimately led to her early departure as Prime Minister. "I am more convinced than ever that we need to be bold and confront the challenges that we face. As the Roman philosopher Seneca wrote, it's not because things are difficult that we do not dare is because we do not dare that they are difficult," she said.