Bulgarian president asks third party to form government
Sofia: Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Monday asked There Is Such People (ITN) party to nominate a prime minister candidate and to try to form a government, in a last bid to avoid another early parliamentary election.
The move came after the failures of the majority parties in the parliament, including GERB-UDF and We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB), to secure a ruling majority and form a government earlier in July.
If the ITN fails to form a ruling coalition and a government, new elections will be scheduled according to constitutional procedures.
"It is the last chance for this National Assembly to elect a government," Radev said while giving the mandate to Toshko Yordanov, the chairman of the ITN parliamentary group, Xinhua news agency reported.
Radev noted that ITN has consistently advocated for a regular government composed of independent experts.
Meanwhile, Radev called on ITN to immediately start talks with other political forces in the parliament, and provide information about the results within a reasonable time.
"We are acutely aware of what a serious crisis the country is in, and what responsibility this third mandate carries," said Yordanov, whose party has 16 seats in the 240-member parliament.
Yordanov said his party would take a practical and sensible approach and hold talks with all parties and independent parliamentary members.
Bulgaria's parliamentary elections were held on June 9, with GERB-UDF winning 68 seats in the National Assembly. Although they were the biggest winners, they did not achieve a majority.