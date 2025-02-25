Buried Beach on Mars Discovered by China’s Zhurong Rover

Data collected by China's Zhurong rover before it ceased operations suggests the presence of an ancient shoreline buried beneath Mars’ surface, offering new insights into the planet’s water history.

Analysis of radar data transmitted by the rover reveals geological formations indicative of sandy beaches along what is believed to have been a vast ocean. The findings, based on ground-penetrating radar signals reflecting off subsurface features, support the theory that a significant body of water once covered parts of Mars' northern hemisphere.

Zhurong, which landed on Mars in May 2021 as part of China’s Tianwen-1 mission, covered approximately 1.9 kilometers (1.2 miles) across the southern region of Utopia Planitia. Its radar scans penetrated up to 80 meters (260 feet) below the surface, detecting distinct layers resembling coastal deposits similar to those seen on Earth.

Scientists involved in the study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, suggest that these formations were shaped by ancient waves and tides, reinforcing the hypothesis that an ocean—named Deuteronilus—existed roughly 3.5 to 4 billion years ago when Mars had a thicker atmosphere and a more temperate climate.

NASA rovers have previously provided strong evidence that Mars once had large bodies of water. However, the latest data from China’s rover offers direct subsurface proof of a possible shoreline, adding to mounting evidence that Mars' landscape was once shaped by liquid water.

“The surface of Mars has undergone significant changes over billions of years, but radar imaging reveals subsurface structures that align with coastal deposits seen on Earth,” said Hai Liu, a planetary scientist at Guangzhou University and a key member of the Tianwen-1 mission.

Researchers believe the water that once covered these regions was either lost to space due to atmospheric thinning or remains trapped underground in the form of ice. The discovery of ancient ocean remnants could refine future exploration strategies in the search for past microbial life on Mars.

Zhurong operated for about a year before losing contact, but the data it gathered continues to shape scientific understanding of Mars’ geological past and the potential for habitability in its early history.