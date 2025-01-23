Hughes Fire Near LA Burns 10K Acres; Red Flag Warnings Extended

Firefighters in Northern Los Angeles County continued efforts on Thursday to control a rapidly spreading wildfire that has prompted mass evacuations and school closures. The Hughes Fire, fueled by dry conditions and persistent Santa Ana winds, has kept Southern California on high alert for weeks.

The wildfire, which began Wednesday near Castaic Lake—approximately 45 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles—has scorched over 10,000 acres. Authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders affecting 31,000 residents, with another 23,000 under evacuation warnings. As of Thursday morning, the fire was 14 per cent contained, according to Cal Fire.

Late Wednesday, a separate fire, the Sepulveda Fire, ignited along Interstate 405 near Bel-Air and the University of California, Los Angeles. This fire initially triggered evacuation warnings but was contained to 40 acres. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed no structures were damaged, and firefighters worked overnight to extinguish remaining hotspots.

Across Southern California, over 1,100 firefighters have been deployed to respond to critical fire weather conditions. Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone reported that more than 4,000 personnel are specifically assigned to the Hughes Fire.

Since January 7, multiple wildfires have erupted across the region due to strong winds, low humidity, and prolonged drought. Fire crews have managed to contain smaller fires while making progress on larger incidents, including the Palisades and Eaton fires. Combined, these fires have destroyed nearly 16,000 structures and resulted in 28 fatalities, according to Cal Fire.

The National Weather Service extended red flag warnings for Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Friday morning. Meteorologists anticipate continued dangerous fire conditions, with dry vegetation and strong winds creating the potential for rapid fire spread.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph in higher elevations. Winds are forecast to weaken by late Thursday night into Friday. The Sepulveda Fire temporarily closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 405 near the Getty Center on Wednesday evening. Traffic resumed hours later after firefighters halted the fire's forward progress.

At the Hughes Fire, evacuation orders included one of three facilities at the Pitchess Detention Center, where 476 inmates were relocated. Officials stated they are prepared to evacuate an additional 4,500 inmates if necessary.

As of Thursday, the Hughes Fire remains a challenging operation, with officials describing it as dynamic and evolving. No structures have been reported damaged, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

“This fire continues to pose significant challenges, but progress is being made,” said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone during a press briefing.

Efforts to contain the fire are expected to continue into the weekend as conditions remain hazardous.