Car thefts, youth offenders drive Australian state's crime rate to highest in 9 years

Sydney: The crime rate in Australia's state of Victoria surged by 13.2 per cent in 2024, marking the highest level since 2016.

The latest data released by the Crime Statistics Agency (CSA) on Thursday shows that the sharpest increase was in property and deception offences, increasing by 21.9 per cent, which is largely attributed to thefts.

"The rate of theft offences being recorded per 100,000 Victorians has exceeded historical peaks, driven by record-high numbers of steal from motor vehicle, steal from retail store and motor vehicle theft offences recorded by Victoria Police in 2024," said CSA Chief Statistician Fiona Dowsley.

Dowsley noted that the theft offences have reached historic highs, with young offenders particularly involved in car thefts and adult offenders in their 30s with cost-of-living pressures often linked to increases in shoplifting.

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Regional Operations, Bob Hill, called the rising crime rate "unacceptable," stressing the impact on victims, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Hill highlighted that electronic devices used to break into vehicles have contributed to the spike in car thefts, urging vehicle owners to install "cheap and easy crime prevention measures."

The Victorian government is pushing for new bail laws in response to offenses committed by both adults and young offenders on bail, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Youth gang members, child car thieves and underage burglars were arrested 3,400 times last year as part of Operation Alliance and Operation Trinity," the ABC quoted Hill as saying.

According to the Victoria Police, a group of young offenders, aged 14 to 17, were responsible for a significant portion of aggravated home burglaries, with the worst 20 offenders committing 302 such crimes last year, nearly one-fifth of all similar offences in Melbourne.

