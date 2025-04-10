China retaliates Trump tariffs with 84% levies on US exports

Beijing: China on Wednesday hit back at US President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese exports with 84 per cent levies on its imports from America, intensifying the trade war between the top two economies of the world.

The hike in levies, up from 34 per cent, came hours after Trump's explosive new tariffs on 60 countries, including 104 per cent on China, came into effect after midnight Wednesday US time.

Trump's threat of the additional 50 per cent tariffs on China on Monday came after Beijing refused to withdraw the 34 per cent tariffs on US goods by Tuesday, which it had announced to retaliate Trump's 34 per cent levy on Chinese goods announced last week.

China will hike the additional tariffs on products imported from the United States to 84 per cent effective Thursday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council's announcement on Wednesday.