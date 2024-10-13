Chinese premier to attend SCO meeting, visit Pakistan

Beijing: Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to be held in Islamabad.



Qiang will pay an official visit to Pakistan from October 14 to 17, at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Sunday, reported by Xinhua.

Deligated attending the event include External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a Eurasian political, economic, international security and defence organisation established by China and Russia in 2001. Headquartered in Beijing, it was together founded by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

The SCO is a is a permanent intergovernmental international organisation which seeks to strengthen mutual trust, friendship and good-neighbourliness among the member states, through encouraging effective cooperation in such spheres as politics, trade, economy, science and technology, culture, education, energy, transport, tourism, environmental protection, etc.