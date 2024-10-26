Live
Cholera outbreak kills two in Ghanaian capital
Accra: Two people have died of cholera in the eastern part of Ghana's capital of Accra, authorities said.
The Ghana Health Service (GHS), a public service body, on Friday confirmed the outbreak of this acute diarrhoeal disease in the Ada East and West districts within the Greater Accra Region, with a total of 43 cases having been reported so far.
The health authorities have mobilised resources to contain the situation to avert more fatalities, according to GHS.
According to the World Health Organization, cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, Xinhua news agency reported.
Most of the affected have no or mild symptoms and can be successfully treated with oral rehydration solution, while severe cases need rapid treatment with intravenous fluids and antibiotics.