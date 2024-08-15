CIA chief to lead indirect talks between Israel, Hamas in Doha

Tel Aviv : The Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William J. Burns will lead the US-sponsored indirect mediatory talks between Israel and Hamas scheduled to begin in Doha on Thursday.

Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egyptian intelligence chief, Major General Abbas Kamel will represent Egypt in the negotiations which are resuming after the assassination of Hamas political head, Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, allegedly by Israel.

Mossad chief David Barnea and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar would head the Israeli delegation, which also includes Major General (Res.) Nitzan Alon of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and senior Netanyahu adviser Ophir Falk.



Hamas has not yet confirmed its participation but its chief negotiator, Khalil al-Hayya is based out of Doha and the group has open channels with both Qatar and Egypt.



Israel delegation, according to sources, will demand that all the 33 hostages, who will be released in the first stage, should be alive.



The Israeli delegation has drawn out a list of hostages to be released that includes female soldiers.

It may be recalled that in the earlier terms, Israel had pitched for the release of 33 hostages.

The Israel side has confirmed that of the 111 hostages in the custody of Hamas, some are dead.

Meanwhile, Hamas leader Osama Hamadan told some media outlets that they were losing faith in the ability of the US to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza.

Another leader of the militant group, Abu Zuhri told media that Hamas wants the mediators to come to them with a serious proposal.



On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants invaded Southern Israel and brutally killed 1,200 people and took 251 people as hostages. Of these, 111 hostages are still in Gaza. Israel has officially said that several hostages in Hamas custody are not alive.