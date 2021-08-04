Covid-19 resurgence puts Wuhan on tenterhooks again

Beijing: Authorities in central China's Wuhan, where the corona virus first emerged in 2019 and spiralled into a pandemic, on Tuesday began testing of its over 11 million people following the resurgence of cases, a year after it contained the deadly virus, even as a sense of unease prevailed in the country as several provinces reported fresh infections.

Wuhan, which became famous all over the world for its first corona virus lockdown early last year, broke the zero-infection record since June 2020, as seven new Covid-19 cases were reported. Authorities began a citywide Covid-19 testing on Tuesday, the official media here reported.

The city has upgraded its epidemic response measures in the face of the recent corona virus infections, locking down the area where Covid-19 infections have been reported while upgrading its risk levels, state-run Global Times reported.

The city metro has adopted stricter anti-epidemic rules, and all schools have been closed. Just as Wuhan braced for the second Covid-19 resurgence, especially the Delta variant, several provinces and cities including Beijing are rushing to test millions of people.

The National Health Commission (NHC), in its daily report on Tuesday, said that 61 new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases have been reported from different provinces, including Jiangsu, Hunan, Hubei, Henan, Yunnan besides Beijing, Shanghai and Fujian.