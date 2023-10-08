Live
- Legitimate aspirations of Palestinians must be fulfilled through dialogue ensuring national security of Israel: Congress
- Kerala: Fire breaks out at waste management plant in Kozhikode
- Varanasi plans temple-shaped building for divisional offices
- IAF must be one of best, if not best by time it completes 100 years in 2032: Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari
- Bareilly is first district to grant access to smart classes in all schools
- Mayor stresses on making healthy eating a way of life
- Earthquakes kill over 2,000 in Afghanistan. People are freeing the dead and injured with their hands
- CBI conducts multiple raids around Kolkata in municipal bodies recruitment case
- Thatikonda Rajaiah makes sensational comments, says he is supreme of Station Ghanpur
- CM Adityanath offers prayers at Kedarnath Temple
Just In
Death toll of Afghan quakes rises to over 2,000
Highlights
The death toll in powerful earthquakes that rocked Afghanistan's Herat and other western provinces reached over than 2,000.
Kabul: The death toll in powerful earthquakes that rocked Afghanistan's Herat and other western provinces reached over than 2,000.
Two earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted Afghanistan on Saturday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. Apart from Herat, affected provinces also include Badghis and Farah.
Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority said earlier that rescue teams have been sent to the affected areas, Xinhua news agency reported.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS