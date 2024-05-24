Live
- ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ second single announcement creates buzz
- All set for Kajal’s ‘Satyabhama’ release on June 7
- Ashika Ranganath joins the cast of ‘Vishwambhara’
- Rajasthan CM approves financial aid to couple injured in Kashmir terror attack
- Lava announces its new Board members; Sunil Raina joins as Director
- USA aiming beyond Bangladesh, targets upsets at T20 WC, says pacer Ali Khan
- Saran violence may polarise voters in remaining 16 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar
- Kerala Assembly session likely from June 10
- If contesting MLAs win, UP can face a ‘mini-assembly’ election
- Student’s death sparks protest in Telangana paramedical college
Just In
Debris from drone interception sparks fire in Israel: IDF
Highlights
Falling debris from the interception of a combat drone started a small fire near the northern Israeli city of Safed, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday.
Tel Aviv: Falling debris from the interception of a combat drone started a small fire near the northern Israeli city of Safed, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday.
Israeli fighter jets shot down the drone as it flew in from the east and while it was still outside Israeli territory, the IDF said.
Part of the interceptor missile used to down the drone fell near Safed. No one was injured, but a fire was sparked, the IDF said.
The Iranian-backed Islamic Resistance militia operating in Iraq claimed responsibility for the drone.
The Times of Israel reported that the aircraft was headed toward the Israeli harbour city of Haifa.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS