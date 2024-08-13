Dengue cases in the Philippines reach 136,161, with 364 deaths

Manila: Dengue cases in the Philippines surged to 136,161 from January to August 3 this year, with at least 364 deaths, the country's Department of Health (DOH) said on Tuesday.

"Fewer deaths continue to be recorded this year despite the rising number of cases," DOH spokesperson Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said, Xinhua news agency reported.

He attributed the relatively lower number of deaths this year to "people seeking early consultation and hospitals doing better management."

Domingo urged the public to be vigilant, reminding them that dengue cases "are still on an uptrend."

Dengue is endemic in the Philippines. Water-borne infectious diseases, including dengue, usually peak at the start of the rainy season from July to October due to fluctuating weather conditions, flooding, and accumulation of contaminated water.

Dengue mosquitos breed in stagnant water, like water-filled containers, and in some plants, such as bananas.