Discover the Skin-Rotting Zombie Drug Affecting US Cities - Symptoms and Details Unveiled

Philadelphia's Latest Street Drug Causing Health Concerns

The opioid crisis in America has hit Philadelphia hard, with a new street drug on the rise that has left doctors baffled. This substance has been found to cause horrific wounds on its users' bodies, leading to great concern among public health experts. Initially used for cutting heroin, this drug, whose origin is believed to be in Philadelphia, has spread to San Francisco and Los Angeles, where it is now being discovered in fentanyl and other illicit drugs.

What is the Zombie Drug?

Xylazine, a sedative, analgesic, and muscle relaxant used in veterinary medicine, is not a controlled substance. However, it has been found to cause respiratory depression, central nervous system depression, bradycardia, hypotension, and even death in humans. With repeated exposure, it can cause sedative-like symptoms such as excessive tiredness and respiratory depression, as well as open wounds that can quickly worsen. If left untreated, the resulting ulcerations can lead to dead skin, which may require amputation.

The use of xylazine in fentanyl has been found to entirely knock users out, leading them to fall asleep for hours. However, this increases the risk of harm from accidents or sexual assault.

Symptoms of the Zombie Drug

The zombie drug is known to cause excessive tiredness, respiratory depression, and the development of dead skin.

Tranq Dope Turning People into Zombies?

A mixture of fentanyl and xylazine, known as Tranq Dope, is being sold on the streets for just a few dollars per bag. Its effects on the body have been described as "zombifying," leaving open wounds and terrible scars on users. Public health authorities are concerned about its spread and the impact it is having on those who use it.