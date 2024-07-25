EAM Jaishankar arrives in Laos as India deepens ties with ASEAN

Vientiane: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in Laotian capital of Vientiane on Thursday afternoon to participate in the Foreign Ministers' Meetings under the ASEAN framework in the format of ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), taking place from July 25-27.



"Arrived in Vientiane, Laos to take part in the ASEAN-mechanism meetings. Look forward to further deepen India's ties with ASEAN as we mark a decade of Act East Policy," Jaishankar posted on X after his arrival.

From Vientiane, the EAM will travel to Tokyo to participate in the next meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers' on July 29 along with the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Japan and the United States.

The 57th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Vientiane is being attended by over 1000 delegates, including foreign ministers and representatives from 31 countries.

ASEAN countries remain an important pillar of India's 'Act East' policy and key partner of its Indo-Pacific Vision underlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) vision.

As many as 25 ministerial meetings are being hosted by Laos in its capacity as 2024 ASEAN Chair under the theme of 'ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience' from July 22 to 27.

"The visit underlines India's deep engagement with and the importance India attaches to the ASEAN-centred regional architecture, our strong commitment to ASEAN unity, ASEAN centrality, the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and taking forward the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It is of particular significance that this year marks a decade of India's Act East Policy which was announced by the Prime Minister at the 9th East Asia Summit in 2014," the MEA stated.

In Vientiane, EAM Jaishankar will not only be holding bilateral meetings with Saleumxay Kommasith, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Laos, but also with his counterparts from other countries on the margins of the ASEAN-related meetings.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and foreign ministers of several other countries will also be in Vientiane for the ASEAN meetings.