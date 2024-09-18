Egypt, Jordan warn of dangers from Gaza conflict, violations in West Bank

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II warned of the dangers of the ongoing Israeli war in the Gaza Strip and escalating violations in the West Bank.

During a phone conversation on Tuesday, the two leaders stressed the recent developments could escalate the conflict, negatively affecting all peoples of the region as well as international peace and security, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.

They reiterated their rejection of all attempts to undermine the Palestinian cause or turn the Palestinian territories into uninhabitable areas to force the displacement of the Palestinians, reports Xinhua news agency.

Both leaders emphasised the urgent need to end the war immediately and save Gaza from the devastating humanitarian catastrophe.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 kidnapped.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 41,252, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Tuesday.