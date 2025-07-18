Elon Musk breaks silence on Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s apology over Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ incident.

A video of the two cuddling and kissing while at the show has gone viral on social media, with users now coining terms like “Coldplaygate”, ‘kiss cam scandal” and more in relation to the incident. Musk has now joined in on the online discussion, replying to an X post about the situation with a “laughing out loud” emoji. The user’s tweet had included a fake, morphed ‘apology’ supposedly from Astronomer.

Who is Astronomer CEO Andy Byron

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, a software company based in the US that provides data tools. He has overseen the recent expansion and growth into AI and cloud-based infrastructure.

What is the “Coldplaygate” or “kiss cam” scandal

The incident that has come to be known as “Coldplaygate” occurred when a video was shared online of Byron and Kristin Cabot kissing while at a Coldplay concert. The footage in question, which has been circulated across X (formerly Twitter), TikTok and Instagram, was taken from a “kiss cam” moment of the show.

As for whether or not the “close” contact between the two executives indicates anything more than a display of affection for the camera, some users are claiming that an affair is implied, while there has been no confirmation of anything other than the video.

The kiss cam scandal has now prompted larger discussions about relationships between coworkers, the ethics and professionalism of those in the tech industry and more.

Social media reacts, Elon Musk joins the buzz

Social media responses to the video and what it means for Astronomer’s CEO and HR head have been mixed. Some users on X (formerly Twitter) have focused on condemning the two executives’ actions, while others have said that it’s a non-issue and that both Astronomer employees should be allowed to have private lives.