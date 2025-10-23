Elon Musk Seeks Greater Control Over His Expanding Robot Workforce

Although Tesla is mostly known as a maker of electric vehicles, Musk has long envisioned it as a much larger entity as a leader in robotics, artificial intelligence as well as software development. Musk believes that Tesla's potential goes beyond automobiles, and suggested in the past year that its value could eventually be $20 trillion- more than five times the value of Nvidia's market value.

Musk's ambitions aren't just technical, but also financial. This November Tesla owners will approve a plan that would be a chance for Musk to receive an astounding $1 trillion in pay package in the coming 10 years. Neuralink deal will also increase his stake of this company, from 13 percent up to. But, this huge payment will only be realized when Tesla achieves a number of ambitious targets that include the delivery of twenty million cars, launching one million robotaxis, reaching at least an $8.5 trillion market value and the delivery of 1 million Optimus humanoid Tesla robots.

In discussing the areas of concern, Musk expressed concern about the possibility of interference from two important shareholder advisory companies, ISS and Glass Lewis which both advise institutional investors on the best way to vote. Musk referred to these companies as "corporate terrorists," suggesting that their influence could jeopardize the control of Tesla in a crucial moment. "I just don't feel comfortable building a robot army here and then being ousted because of some asinine recommendations from ISS and Glass Lewis, who have no freaking clue," Musk declared.

Musk added that the large index funds, which own large portions of Tesla's shares tend to follow ISS or Glass Lewis recommendations without deeper automation. Despite his concerns Tesla shareholders have traditionally backed the board's advice in important decisions, and instances where they've gone against these recommendations at other companies remain very rare.