EU Stands By Ukraine At Its Hour Of Need: EU Ambassador To India Ugo Astuto

New Delhi,: Tension escalates to new heights as the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its third day 3. Outside the Embassy of Ukraine here in New Delhi, sorrow, despair and feeling of helplessness is evident. On Saturday afternoon, a candle-light vigil was organised to appeal for peace and the lives that have been lost due to the war.

On its Facebook page, The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of India posted an image of the candlelight vigil stating, "Ukrainian and Friends of Ukraine paying tribute to all Ukrainians killed during unprovoked Russian attack. Unfortunately, among the victims there are also lots of children."

Marking an act of solidarity, European Union ambassador to India, Ugo Astuto, too attended the candlelight vigil and addressed the media outside the Embassy stating that the EU stands by Ukraine at its hour of need.

"We are resisting an unprovoked, unjustified aggression from Russia. It's a clear violation of international law, it's a violation of the UN Charter. So, it is important that the international community comes together and make Russia accountable for its unacceptable actions," Astuto said outside the Embassy.

People here have lit candles outside the premises of the embassy, placed bouquets of flowers and hand drawn posters calling for an end to the war. Some have tied stuffed toys just outside the embassy gate to remember the young lives lost. While a handful of anti-war Ukrainians and Indians came here to light a candle, the sentiments remain the same, an end to this war. A call for candlelight vigil at the Embassy was organised via Facebook.

Meanwhile, a citizen's march for peace was held at the Mandi House in Delhi wherein hundreds of students gathered to demand an immediate end to the Russia-Ukraine war and safe return of Indian students. The protest call was collectively made by All India Students' Association (AISA), students, activists and concerned citizens.

Ravi Rai, CPIML Delhi Secretary condemned the Russian aggression, stating, "This war waged on the people of Ukraine is an imperialist war and the people are resisting it everywhere. We demand that the Modi government ensure the safe evacuation of all Indian citizens." AISA Delhi State Secretary, Neha said at the protest, "no war has ever been waged by a government in favour of the people. We demand that Russia and US-NATO stop their quest for Ukraine and let the Ukrainian people decide for themselves!"