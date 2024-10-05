  • Menu
EU suspends high-level meetings with Georgian govt over rhetoric

The European Union (EU) has suspended all high-level engagements with the Georgian government, citing concerns over the tone of recent rhetoric from Tbilisi, EU Ambassador to Georgia Pawel Herczynski said.

During a briefing on Friday, Herczynski confirmed that the EU had halted visits by senior officials to Georgia and suspended high-level meetings with Georgian authorities in Brussels, according to Xinhua news agency.

"In June this year, we had internal discussions with our member states on how to address the attitude of the Georgian authorities, which we consider unfriendly towards the EU," Herczynski stated.

"As a result, it was decided to pause any high-level contacts with the current Georgian leadership. No high-level visits to Georgia have taken place in recent months, nor have there been any meetings with Georgian officials in Brussels," Herczynski added.

Herczynski reaffirmed that the EU remains committed to its core values, which are not subject to negotiation.

