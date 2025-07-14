Excitement in the air as Shubhanshu Shukla and crew pose ahead of their much-awaited homecoming.

Heading the group, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla stands with his colleagues on the International Space Station to pose for some special photographs in preparation for the return of Axiom’s crew.

In the photographs the crew members in the Axiom Mission 4 and Expedition 73 pose with smiles while wearing their official flight outfits.

In the images there are eight astronauts from the U.S., India , Japan, Hungary and Poland are seen in close proximity, taking selfies and creating memories.

The photos were posted online. NASA astronaut Jonny Kim revealed that the team employed an unmounted wall tripod as well as a time-lapse camera to take the photos.

"We do not wear uniforms often but a chance compelled us to get fully dressed up, so we jumped on the opportunity and took a few pictures with our new crew members. In this photo we see eight astronauts from their countries: the United States, Japan, India, Hungary and Poland. It's been an honor to work and get to know the experts, and it's been thrilling to witness the collaboration on the ground between our countries. If you've ever wondered how we get the photos using a camera, we set up a time-lapse using the wall with a tripod that has an interval of just a few seconds," he said on the social platforms X.

The Axiom Mission 4 crew scheduled to disengage from ISS today on July 14 at 4:30 pm IST The crew comprises Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space.

Shukla along with three other crew members took off on their launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on the 25th of June. If conditions are favorable their spacecraft is safe to crash into the earth on July 15.

ISRO is confirmed to have the spilldown will be scheduled for 3:00 pm IST on the 15th of July 2025.