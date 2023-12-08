Live
Just In
Explosions heard near US embassy in Baghdad
Highlights
Explosions were heard early on Friday near the US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone with alarm sirens sounding inside the building, local media reported.
It was unclear whether there was any damage, it added, Xinhua news agency reported.
