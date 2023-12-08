  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Explosions heard near US embassy in Baghdad

Explosions heard near US embassy in Baghdad
x
Highlights

Explosions were heard early on Friday near the US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone with alarm sirens sounding inside the building, local media reported.

Explosions were heard early on Friday near the US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone with alarm sirens sounding inside the building, local media reported.

It was unclear whether there was any damage, it added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X