FBI probing alleged harassment of Biden campaign bus

Washington:The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched a probe into the alleged harassment of a bus of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign by supporters of President Donald Trump, an official of the agency has confirmed.

In a statement to CNN on Sunday, FBI spokesperson Michelle Lee said that the "FBI San Antonio is aware of the incident and investigating".

The incident took place on October 29 in Austin, Texas, on the state's last day of early voting.

The bus, travelling from San Antonio to Austin, was targeted by the President's supporters, displaying Trump 2020 flags, in vehicles, yelling profanities, and later the entire Biden entourage was blockaded.

One Biden campaign official described the incident as "an attempt to slow down the bus and run it off the road", CNN reported.

The official added there were nearly 100 vehicles around the campaign bus.

A day after the incident, Trump tweeted a video, saying: "I love Texas." on Saturday.

"But it is something, did you see the way our people they ... you know they were protecting his bus yesterday, because they're nice," the President in a rally on Sunday.

Reacting to Trump's remarks, Biden told reporters in Texas on Sunday evening: "We've never had anything like this.

"At least we've never had a president who thinks it's a good thing."