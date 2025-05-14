Federal Judge Permits Deportation of Venezuelans Under Alien Enemies Act

In a significant legal development, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Haines has ruled that the Trump administration may utilize the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to expedite the deportation of Venezuelan nationals accused of affiliation with the criminal gang Tren de Aragua. This decision marks the first judicial endorsement of applying the historic wartime statute for peacetime immigration enforcement.

The Alien Enemies Act, enacted during President John Adams' administration, grants the U.S. president authority to detain and deport nationals from countries with which the United States is at war. The Trump administration invoked this law in early 2025, designating Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization and asserting that its members pose a national security threat.

Judge Haines' ruling specifically applies to Venezuelan non-naturalized and non-permanent residents aged 14 and older identified as gang members. While she affirmed the administration's authority under the Alien Enemies Act, Judge Haines emphasized the necessity of due process protections. She mandated that individuals facing deportation receive a minimum 21-day notice period, access to translation services, and the opportunity to contest their removal.

This decision contrasts with previous rulings from federal judges in New York, Colorado, and Texas, who opposed the administration's interpretation of the law. Civil liberties organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), have expressed concerns over the potential for expedited deportations without adequate legal safeguards. ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt announced plans to appeal Judge Haines' decision, citing ongoing due process violations.

The ruling also raises questions about the administration's practices of conducting rapid deportations, sometimes within hours of designation. In one instance, a Venezuelan national was transferred to Texas Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody despite an existing restraining order, prompting further scrutiny.

The Trump administration has previously deported alleged gang members to El Salvador, paying $6 million as part of its broader strict immigration policies. However, these actions have been met with criticism from human rights advocates, who argue that the lack of transparency and due process undermines fundamental legal protections.

As the legal battle continues, the application of the Alien Enemies Act in this context remains a contentious issue, with implications for future immigration enforcement practices and the balance between national security and individual rights.