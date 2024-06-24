Live
- Weather agency warns of landslide risk in Japan
- India's CAD declines to 0.7 per cent of GDP as economy gets stronger
- Hyundai Motor's labour union in S.Korea votes in favour of strike as wage talks collapse
- Iran, Bahrain agree to begin talks on bilateral ties resumption
- Britannia's Kolkata unit may be heading for closure, all permanent staff given VRS
- AP govt. holds Meeting with Construction Companies over capital Amaravati
- From election to performance -- Understanding the role of Speaker in the Lok Sabha
- South Korean President Yoon visits site of battery plant fire that killed 22
- UP govt to speed up 'spiritual circuit' development with tourist site survey
- EU adopts 14th sanction package against Russia
Just In
Fire kills 3 children in Vietnam's Central Highlands
Highlights
Three children died in a blaze in Vietnam's Central Highlands city of Da Lat on Monday morning, local media reported.
Hanoi: Three children died in a blaze in Vietnam's Central Highlands city of Da Lat on Monday morning, local media reported.
The flame engulfed a wooden house at around 10 a.m. local time while the three children were staying indoors, reports Xinhua news agency.
Their mother, who was going out, had locked the door when the incident occurred, VnExpress reported.
Vietnam has reported 1,989 fires and explosions in the first five months this year, killing 36 people and injuring 37 others.
According to the country's General Statistics Office, the fires and explosions also left property losses of 116.3 billion Vietnamese dong ($ 4.5 million).
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS