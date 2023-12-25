Live
Just In
Fire on Russian nuclear-powered container ship put out
Highlights
A fire that had erupted on Russia's nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput was put out, authorities said.
No one was injured in the incident, which occurred in one of the cabins of the vessel and affected an area of some 30 square meters, the emergency department of Murmansk region said in a statement, Xinhua News Agency reported.
There was no threat to the nuclear plant of the container ship, it said.
Sevmorput is the world's only icebreaking transport ship with a nuclear power plant. It can navigate through ice fields up to one meter thick at a speed of about two knots.
