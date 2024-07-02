Five Ukrainian fighter jets ruined in missile attack: Russia

Moscow : The Russian armed forces launched a missile strike on an airfield in Ukraine's Poltava region, destroying five Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.



The attack by an Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system targeted the aircraft parking area at the Myrhorod airfield, the ministry said via its official social media channel.



It destroyed five Su-27 fighter jets belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces and damaged two more undergoing repairs at the time, reports Xinhua news agency.



The ministry also released video footage of the strike. Ukrainian authorities have issued no immediate response.