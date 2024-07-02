  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Five Ukrainian fighter jets ruined in missile attack: Russia

Five Ukrainian fighter jets ruined in missile attack: Russia
x
Highlights

The Russian armed forces launched a missile strike on an airfield in Ukraine's Poltava region, destroying five Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

Moscow : The Russian armed forces launched a missile strike on an airfield in Ukraine's Poltava region, destroying five Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The attack by an Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system targeted the aircraft parking area at the Myrhorod airfield, the ministry said via its official social media channel.

It destroyed five Su-27 fighter jets belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces and damaged two more undergoing repairs at the time, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ministry also released video footage of the strike. Ukrainian authorities have issued no immediate response.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X