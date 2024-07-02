Live
- Dr. Chandra Sekhar Azad has felicitated with , the Vaidya Shiromani
- Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray withdraws from singles, David Goffin gets entry into main draw
- Majhi announces two-day holiday for Rath Yatra
- Five Ukrainian fighter jets ruined in missile attack: Russia
- Your favourite pani puri may increase risk of cancer, asthma & more
- Dilraju Productions announces new film ‘Janaka AitheGanaka’starring Suhas
- Houthis claim fresh attacks against four cargo ships
- Raima Sen makes a comeback with hard-hitting historical drama ‘MaaKaali’
- BJP alleges involvement of Karnataka CM in land scam, Siddaramaiah refutes allegations
- Ram Charan’s production starring Nikhil ‘The India House’kickstarts shooting
Just In
Five Ukrainian fighter jets ruined in missile attack: Russia
Highlights
The Russian armed forces launched a missile strike on an airfield in Ukraine's Poltava region, destroying five Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.
Moscow : The Russian armed forces launched a missile strike on an airfield in Ukraine's Poltava region, destroying five Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.
The attack by an Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system targeted the aircraft parking area at the Myrhorod airfield, the ministry said via its official social media channel.
It destroyed five Su-27 fighter jets belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces and damaged two more undergoing repairs at the time, reports Xinhua news agency.
The ministry also released video footage of the strike. Ukrainian authorities have issued no immediate response.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS