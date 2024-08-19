Flash flood kills three in Afghanistan

Ghazni: Three people have been confirmed dead as flash floods swept through eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province, a statement from the provincial police office said Monday.



The statement said that heavy rains triggered flash floods in Shirboz village of Dih Yak district on Sunday night, killing three people including a woman, Xinhua news agency reported.

Similar floods also struck Bihsud district of Ghazni's neighbouring Wardak province on Sunday. There has been significant damage to agricultural farms.

Health workers were dispatched to the affected areas to treat the injured.

The casualties of the mishap are expected to rise as the heavy rains lash the area.

Search operations are currently underway.

Further details are awaited.

The sudden natural disasters have caused heavy fatalities and financial damages in Afghanistan. Heavy rains and flooding have killed more than 400 and rendered thousands homeless since May in the war-ravaged country.