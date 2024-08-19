Live
- Thorough probe needed in Rs 2,000 crore WazirX digital asset theft: Experts
- SAFF U20 C'ship: Monirul’s lone goal helps nine-men India see off Bhutan's challenge
- Former MP Dr. Gokaraju Gangaraju Donates INR 1 Crore to Anna Canteens
- Ramya Pasupuletitalks about her experience working for ‘Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam’
- Global spending on AI to reach $632 billion in 2028: Report
- Mythri Movie Makers ‘8 Vasanthalu’ nears completion
- Vishwak Sen’s ‘Mechanic Rocky’dubbing work kickstarts
- Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’set for grand release on Oct10th
- CBI arrests NCL officials, own DSP after busting bribery racket in MP
- Nikki Dutta sets social media ablaze with bold photoshoot
Just In
Flash flood kills three in Afghanistan
Three people have been confirmed dead as flash floods swept through eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province, a statement from the provincial police office said Monday.
Ghazni: Three people have been confirmed dead as flash floods swept through eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province, a statement from the provincial police office said Monday.
The statement said that heavy rains triggered flash floods in Shirboz village of Dih Yak district on Sunday night, killing three people including a woman, Xinhua news agency reported.
Similar floods also struck Bihsud district of Ghazni's neighbouring Wardak province on Sunday. There has been significant damage to agricultural farms.
Health workers were dispatched to the affected areas to treat the injured.
The casualties of the mishap are expected to rise as the heavy rains lash the area.
Search operations are currently underway.
Further details are awaited.
The sudden natural disasters have caused heavy fatalities and financial damages in Afghanistan. Heavy rains and flooding have killed more than 400 and rendered thousands homeless since May in the war-ravaged country.