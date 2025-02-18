Flu cases on the rise in Kyrgyzstan; health ministry monitors attendance in schools

Bishkek: The incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza has been rising in Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the country's Ministry of Health said and added that it has initiated monitoring of children's attendance in schools.

From February 10 to 16 as many as 10,796 cases of ARVI and 73 cases of influenza were reported, marking a 3 per cent increase compared to the previous week. Approximately 4.4 per cent of those infected required hospitalisation.

The report indicated that since mid-December 2024, the flu season has been characterised by the presence of Influenza A/H1N1/2009, Influenza B, and COVID-19.

To effectively implement anti-epidemic measures and prevent outbreaks, the health ministry has initiated monitoring of children's attendance in schools, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the World Health Organisation, the flu is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses. It is common in all parts of the world. Most people recover without treatment.

Influenza spreads easily between people when they cough or sneeze. Vaccination is the best way to prevent the disease.

Symptoms of influenza include acute onset of fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and fatigue.

Treatment should aim to relieve symptoms. People with the flu should rest and drink plenty of liquids. Most people will recover on their own within a week. Medical care may be needed in severe cases and for people with risk factors.

The cough can be severe and can last two weeks or more.

Most people recover from fever and other symptoms within a week without requiring medical attention. However, influenza can cause severe illness or death, especially in people at high risk.

Influenza can worsen symptoms of other chronic diseases. In severe cases influenza can lead to pneumonia and sepsis. People with other medical issues or who have severe symptoms should seek medical care.

Hospitalisation and death due to influenza occur mainly among high-risk groups.

In industrialised countries most deaths associated with influenza occur among people aged 65 years or older.

The effects of seasonal influenza epidemics in developing countries are not fully known, but research estimates that 99 per cent of deaths in children under 5 years of age with influenza related lower respiratory tract infections are in developing countries.