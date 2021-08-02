Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > International

Foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia drop by 10% in June

Indonesia sees a drop in Foreign tourist arrivals
x

Indonesia sees a drop in Foreign tourist arrivals

Highlights

Indonesia reported 140,850 foreign tourist arrivals in June, marking a 10 per cent drop.

Indonesia reported 140,850 foreign tourist arrivals in June, marking a 10 per cent drop, compared to the same month last year, the Central Agency of Statistics said on Monday.

The foreign tourist arrivals are yet to show any significant improvement compared to 2020 and 2019, due to the current lingering Covid-19 pandemic and other countries' travel bans to the Southeast Asian nation, Xinhua news agency quoted the Agency chief, Margo Yuwono, as saying at a virtual press conference.

The foreign tourist arrivals in the archipelago in June also decreased by 7.71 per cent compared to May 2021, he added.

During the period from January to May this year, Indonesia recorded 664,550 arrivals of foreign visitors, a 77.62 per cent drop compared to the same period last year.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X