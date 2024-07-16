Four die in shooting in Oman's capital

Live
Just In
Muscat: The Omani police announced Tuesday that a shooting incident near a landmark mosque here in the capital resulted in four deaths and multiple other injuries.
The Royal Oman Police said in a brief statement that a gunman has been arrested for the shooting near the Sultan Qaboos Mosque in the Al-Wadi Al-Kabir area in the east of Muscat, and a probe into his motive has been underway, reports Xinhua news agency.
According to local media reports, some of the victims were Pakistani nationals. Imran Ali, the Pakistani ambassador had visited some of the injured treated in three hospitals, according to the reports.
The Omani police have ramped up necessary safety measures.
The Sultan Qaboos Mosque is the biggest mosque in Oman and a famous landmark that can accommodate 20,000 people praying at the same time.