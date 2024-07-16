  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Four die in shooting in Oman's capital

Four die in shooting in Omans capital
x
Highlights

The Omani police announced Tuesday that a shooting incident near a landmark mosque here in the capital resulted in four deaths and multiple other injuries.

Muscat: The Omani police announced Tuesday that a shooting incident near a landmark mosque here in the capital resulted in four deaths and multiple other injuries.

The Royal Oman Police said in a brief statement that a gunman has been arrested for the shooting near the Sultan Qaboos Mosque in the Al-Wadi Al-Kabir area in the east of Muscat, and a probe into his motive has been underway, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to local media reports, some of the victims were Pakistani nationals. Imran Ali, the Pakistani ambassador had visited some of the injured treated in three hospitals, according to the reports.

The Omani police have ramped up necessary safety measures.

The Sultan Qaboos Mosque is the biggest mosque in Oman and a famous landmark that can accommodate 20,000 people praying at the same time.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X