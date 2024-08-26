Live
Just In
Four killed, 10 injured in blast in Pakistan
A bomb went off inPakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, leaving at least four people killed and ten others injured, rescue and police officials said.
According to the police in the area, the blast occurred when explosives planted on a motorcycle exploded in a market in Razmak area of North Waziristan district of the province, killing four people on the spot.
Following the incident, a heavy contingent of police, along with rescue teams, reached the area and shifted the wounded people to a nearby hospital, where at least three persons are said to be in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.
Security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation in the surrounding areas.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.