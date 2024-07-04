Live
- How Sherrnavaz Jijina’s ‘Mirzapur’ character becomes part of drug cartel
- Optiemus to invest Rs 140 cr to create fleet of 5,000 drones by 2025 end
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Munisha raps Poulomi Das for her outburst, Ranvir calls Sana Makbul ‘mandbuddhi’
- Ex-J&K Minister rejoins Mehbooba Mufti's PDP
- Bihar CM directs authorities to take measures for bridge safety
- Why Isha Malviya regrets doing ‘Bigg Boss 17’: 'Encountered selfish people just using me'
- Haas sign multi-year contract with Ollie Bearman starting from 2025 season
- Put mechanisms in place to prevent market abuse, fraud: SEBI tells stock brokers
- Hyderabad Police foil BJYM’s protest march to Congress office
- Bodies of all Hathras stampede victims identified, handed over to kin By Kishor Dwivedi
Just In
Four killed in road accident in Afghanistan
At least four people died as a vehicle turned turtle in northern Afghanistan's Samangan province, a local official reported Thursday.
Kabul: At least four people died as a vehicle turned turtle in northern Afghanistan's Samangan province, a local official reported Thursday.
The incident happened on a district road along the highway linking Samangan with neighboring Balkh province when a vehicle veered off the road and overturned, leaving four dead on the spot and one injured, state-run media Bakhtar news agency quoted Qari Mohammad Nazir Saad, a provincial official for traffic, reported Xinhua news agency.
The official blamed overspeeding as one of the major causes of the accident.
Overloading, overspeeding, dilapidated roads, old vehicles, lack of safety measures during travel and reckless driving on congested highways are among the main reasons for road mishaps in the mountainous Asian country.