Four killed in road accident in Afghanistan

Kabul: At least four people died as a vehicle turned turtle in northern Afghanistan's Samangan province, a local official reported Thursday.

The incident happened on a district road along the highway linking Samangan with neighboring Balkh province when a vehicle veered off the road and overturned, leaving four dead on the spot and one injured, state-run media Bakhtar news agency quoted Qari Mohammad Nazir Saad, a provincial official for traffic, reported Xinhua news agency.

The official blamed overspeeding as one of the major causes of the accident.

Overloading, overspeeding, dilapidated roads, old vehicles, lack of safety measures during travel and reckless driving on congested highways are among the main reasons for road mishaps in the mountainous Asian country.