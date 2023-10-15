Live
Fresh quake kills one, injures 90 in Afghanistan
Herat (Afghanistan): At least one person was dead and 90 others were injured following tremors in west Afghanistan's Herat province on Sunday, Farhad Afzali, a medical doctor in Herat hospital, said.
The number of casualties could further go up, a hospital official said.
Locals said that the tremors have damaged around 30 villages in the province.
Two deadly quakes, each with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale, followed by several aftershocks, rocked west Afghanistan with an epicentre in the Zinda Jan district of Herat province on October 7, leaving over 2,000 dead and thousands more injured.
Since October 7, Herat has been experiencing a series of tremors, forcing locals to stay and sleep on the public ground to escape possible devastating aftershocks.