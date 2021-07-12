Top
Gas explosion in Shanghai kills 2, injures 4

Highlights

An explosion caused by a liquefied gas cylinder leakage killed two people and injured four others.

An explosion caused by a liquefied gas cylinder leakage killed two people and injured four others in an apartment building in Shanghai on Monday, local authorities.

The accident took place at 4.50 a.m. Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The local fire brigade rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire about an hour later, according to the information office of the city's Fengxian District.

The injured have been sent to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Investigation into the cause of the blast is underway.

