Ghana reports nine cholera cases

Ghana has confirmed nine cases of cholera in the country's southeastern Greater Accra Region, health authorities said late Monday.
Accra: Ghana has confirmed nine cases of cholera in the country's southeastern Greater Accra Region, health authorities said late Monday.
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) said that it has received confirmation from the Ada East and Ada West districts that samples from patients tested positive for cholera.
The first case presented at a health facility with symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain a few days after attending a funeral in the Ada East District.
"As of October 11, there were nine confirmed cases in both the Ada East and West districts, with precautions put in place to contain the outbreak," the statement said, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Contact identification, tracing and follow-ups are all underway, including daily active community case searches," it added.
The GHS advised the public to maintain strict hygiene protocols and ensure they consume well-cooked meals to prevent infections.