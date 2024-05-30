Global Outcry Over Rafah: Celebrities And Social Media Users Highlight Israel's Air Strikes In Gaza

Celebrities, athletes, and millions of social media users worldwide have been sharing the 'All Eyes On Rafah' campaign to draw attention to Israel's air strikes in Rafah, a southern city in Gaza. At least 45 civilians, including children, were killed in a refugee camp in Rafah during an Israeli air strike aimed at destroying Hamas. This incident has sparked international outrage and further isolated Israel globally regarding the Gaza conflict.



In response, Israel posted an image asking why there was no outcry over the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,160 people, mainly civilians, and the capture of around 250 hostages. During a truce in November, dozens of hostages were released, but Israel believes 99 hostages are still alive and 31 have died.

Israel's military campaign to eliminate Hamas has resulted in at least 31,112 deaths, according to the health ministry in Gaza, governed by Hamas. Amidst widespread condemnation, Israel denied targeting the Rafah camp, attributing the damage to a secondary fire caused by a rocket hitting a Hamas weapons facility.

A post by the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government on X (formerly Twitter) featured an image with the text "Where were your eyes on October 7," showing a Hamas militant in front of a baby. This response followed the viral 'All Eyes On Rafah' campaign, shared by nearly 45 million users on Instagram. The campaign image depicted rows of tents in a desert landscape, symbolizing the displacement of Palestinians during Israel's military actions against Hamas.

Indian celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu also participated in the 'All Eyes On Rafah' campaign.