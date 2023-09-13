Live
- TSRTC to start ‘Ladies Special’ bus from today
- HMWSSB officials inspect Fatehnagar STP
- Naidu a skilled, organised criminal, alleges VijayaSai
- Tirupati: Mayor inaugurates ‘Grow Hair, Glow Skin’ clinic
- Hyderabad: SCR presents Man of the Month Safety Awards
- National Commission for Women organises seminar on ‘Awareness on Anti-Human Trafficking’
- Ganapati Bappa Morya: Clay Ganeshas set to make way into homes in Hyderabad
- 2 held for gold shop robbery
- Vijayawada: Education Minister felicitates best teachers
- AP to receive rains in next two days as low pressure likely in Bay of Bengal today
Just In
Google ‘pays’over $10 billion to maintain search dominance
Washington: Google has exploited its dominance of the internet search market to lock out competitors and smother innovation, the Department of Justice...
Washington: Google has exploited its dominance of the internet search market to lock out competitors and smother innovation, the Department of Justice charged on Tuesday at the opening of the biggest US antitrust trial in a quarter century.
“This case is about the future of the internet and whether Google's search engine will ever face meaningful competition,” said Kenneth Dintzer, the Justice Department's lead litigator.
Over the next 10 weeks, federal lawyers and state attorneys general will try to prove Google rigged the market in its favour by locking its search engine in as the default choice in a plethora of places and devices.
US District Judge Amit Mehta likely won't issue a ruling until early next year. If he decides Google broke the law, another trial will decide what steps should be taken to rein in the Mountain View, California-based company.
Top executives at Google and its corporate parent Alphabet Inc., as well as those from other powerful technology companies are expected to testify. Among them is likely to be Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, who succeeded Google co-founder Larry Page four years ago.