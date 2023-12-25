Live
Just In
Gunmen kill 16 persons in Nigeria
Abuja: At least 16 persons were killed in an attack by suspected gunmen in Nigeria's central Plateau state, local officials have said.
Oya James, spokesperson for Operation Safe Haven, a military-led multi-security taskforce in Plateau, told reporters in Jos, the state capital, on Sunday that the attack occurred in Mushu, a village in the Bokkos local government area, Xinhua News Agency reported.
The villagers were asleep when the gunmen entered the neighborhood, shooting indiscriminately and destroying property, James said.
He said the motive of the attack was yet to be ascertained, and an investigation has been launched.
Armed attacks have been a major security threat in Nigeria's northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings.