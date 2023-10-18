Hamas attack is like 9/11: Biden

Tel Aviv: US President Joe Biden in his message has said that any state or hostile actor thinking of attacking Israel is "don't, don't, don't", media reports said.

He said that the attack on Israel has been described as its 9/11, but he says for a nation as big as Israel it was like 15 times more than 9/11, BBC reported.

He said that the attack have caused Israelis "shock, pain, rage" that "I and many Americans would understand."

Justice must be done, he said, adding, that Israelis must not to be consumed by rage.

Talking about 7 October incidents, he said that the Hamas attack makes one remember the worst ravages of IS. He said there was "no excusing the violence" and "the brutality would cut deep anywhere in the world".

"Seventh of October became the deadliest day since the Holocaust" for the Jewish community, he said. "The world watched then, it knew. The world did nothing."

"We will not stand by and do nothing - not today, not tomorrow, not ever," BBC reported US President as saying.

"Those who are waiting desperately to learn the fate of a loved one," he said, referring to those who had been taken hostage, "you are not alone".

"We are pursuing every avenue to bring home those being held by Hamas".