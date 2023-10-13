Live
- Gold remains flat at Rs 59,050 per 10/gm
- Rachakonda Police bust drug peddling gang, three held, 200 kg marijuana seized
- Will not arrest TDP chief Naidu in FiberNet case till Oct 18: AP police to SC
- Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day; IT, banking shares weigh
- Cong pumping in money from Karnataka for Telangana Assembly polls, alleges BRS leader Rama Rao
- CBI arrests another suspect from Maha's Pune in Manipur students murder case
- TS Govt appoints Police Commissioners and SPs, Suspence on Hyderabad CP continues
- HDFC Life logs Rs 376 crore PAT for Q2
- EB approves cricket's inclusion in LA 2028 Olympics, IOC Session to vote on Monday
- Delhi Court has extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh till October 27
Just In
Hamas claims Israeli airstrikes in Gaza kill 13 hostages
Highlights
The Al-Qassam Brigades, military wing of the Hamas militant group, on Friday said that Israeli airstrikes in Gaza in the past 24 hours have killed 13 hostages.
Gaza: The Al-Qassam Brigades, military wing of the Hamas militant group, on Friday said that Israeli airstrikes in Gaza in the past 24 hours have killed 13 hostages.
Without mentioning the nationalities of the victims, the armed wing said that "13 prisoners, including foreigners" were killed in five locations targeted by Israeli fighter jets, the BBC reported.
According to Israli authorities, Hamas militants are holding as many as 150 people hostage in Gaza following the October 7 surprise attack.
The hostages include senior Israeli army officers, as well as foreign nationals.
The militant group had threatened to kill the hostages if Israel continued to bomb the Gaza Strip without warning.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS