'Hands Off!' protestsm across us

Washington: US President Donald Trump is facing intense criticism for his tariffs from all corners of the globe, as well as from within his own country. His own people have taken to the streets in "Hands Off!" protests. The country saw the largest coordinated protests since Trump took over as people in large numbers gathered at more than a thousand cities across 50 states, holding witty signs mocking both Trump and Elon Musk.

In Washington, Congressman Maxwell Frost from Florida took aim at Elon Musk, “When you steal from the people, expect the people to rise up. At the ballot box and in the streets,” he said. Musk, head of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has been an advisor to Trump and is seen as a driving force behind government budget cuts. The billionaire who runs Tesla, SpaceX and the social media platform X, has played a key role in the downsizing.

He says he is saving taxpayers billions of dollars but people don't look happy.

"Only thing Elon invented is time travel to 1933," a sign read. Another read, 'grab him by Teslacles." One protesters demanded, "stop billionaire takeover." Some mocked Trump for imposing 10 per cent tariff on Antarctica, an island largely populated by penguins.

In Boston, demonstrators brandished signs such as “Hands off our democracy” and “Hands off our Social Security.”

Hundreds of people also demonstrated in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, a few miles from Trump’s golf course in Jupiter, where he spent the morning at the club’s Senior Club Championship.

In Charlotte, North Carolina, protesters said they were supporting a variety of causes, from Social Security and education to immigration and women’s reproductive rights.

Besides New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Washington DC and Chicago, the rallies were also held in London, Paris, and Berlin.

Outside official buildings, demonstrators held signs with a range of messages. One in Paris read, “We stand up to bullies,” while another stated, “Empathy is the path.”