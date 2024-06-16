Hello from the Melodi team: Italian PM in video with Modi

Bari (Italy): "Hi friends, from #Melodi", this is how Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni captioned a small selfie video showing her camaraderie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders met on Friday towards the end of Prime Minister Modi's day-long visit to Apulia, southern Italy, during which he thanked the Italian Prime Minister for the invitation to attend the G7 Summit.

The five-second video was shared by Meloni on her X account on Saturday. "Hello from the Melodi team," the 47-year-old Italian leader, the country's first woman prime minister, said in the video, in which Modi, 73, was seen laughing behind her.

Prime Minister Modi re-shared the video and wrote, "Long live India-Italy friendship!"

Earlier on Saturday, a selfie of the two leaders at the G7 Summit went viral. In December last year, the two leaders had clicked a selfie on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai. Sharing the picture, Meloni wrote in the caption, "Good friends at COP28, #Melodi."

