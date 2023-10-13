Hezbollah claims responsibility for firing at Israeli army positions

Jerusalem: According to Hezbollah's official announcement, the group's fighters attacked four Israeli positions and confirmed a hit, reports said.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF announced that it detected small-arms fire from Lebanese territory at several border posts, and that Israeli forces responded with artillery fire at Hezbollah positions and at the sources of the fire, Haaretz reported.

As Israel's northern border remains tense, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has visited neighbouring Lebanon and met with the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, the BBC reported.

He warned that what he called "ongoing war crimes" against Palestinians in Gaza would "undoubtedly trigger a collective response from the resistance axis".

There are real fears a new front could open up in the war if Hezbollah decides to get involved and attack Israel in support of its Palestinian allies, the BBC reported.

Hezbollah's deputy leader said they were "fully prepared" to join Hamas in the war against Israel -- telling a rally in the suburbs of Beirut they will intervene "when the time comes".

Like Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah has been designated a terror organisation by the UK, US and other countries. It's a powerful player in Lebanon both militarily and politically and is close to Iran, the BBC reported.