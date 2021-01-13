X
X
Hyderabad-born lawyer at the forefront of Trump's Twitter ban

Highlights

When Twitter permanently suspended the account of Donald Trump, the microblogging giant's top lawyer

New York: When Twitter permanently suspended the account of Donald Trump, the microblogging giant's top lawyer, Indian-American Vijaya Gadde, was at the forefront of the unprecedented decision following the attempted insurrection of the US Capitol by supporters of the outgoing President.

Hyderabad-born Gadde, 45, is Twitter's legal, public policy and trust and safety lead. On Friday, Gadde tweeted that the account of Trump has been "permanently suspended from Twitter due to the risk of further violence".

